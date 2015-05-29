Lady in Red: Jaime King Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Scarlet Dress

May 29, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Jaime King has definitely got that pregnant glow. The actress was all smiles at the premiere of her new movie Barely Lethal in Los Angeles this week in a stunning strapless midi-length Dior dress that accentuated her growing belly. King paired the classic number with metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps and a white clutch with floral detailing. 

The soon-to-be mother of two was also there to support her husband Kyle Newman, who directed the film. And the pair even made the evening a family affair, bringing along their two-year-old son, James Knight. King took to Instagram to post an adorable shot of the family on the red carpet along with the caption, "Magical evening with my babies at the @barelylethalmovie premiere!"

King announced that she and Newman were expecting their second child back in February. The pair married in 2007 and welcomed James in 2013. 

