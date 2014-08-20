Jaime King and Jessica Alba Show Off Their Sexy Sides at the Sin City: A Dame to Kill For Premiere

The leading ladies of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For were the main attraction at the film's Los Angeles premiere last night, and they did not disappoint. Jaime King, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, and Jamie Chung all came out to the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., wearing utterly smoldering ensembles.

Going for the wow, King took the daring route and chose a black and gold Versace gown that featured an asymmetrical neckline and an up-to-there thigh-high slit with zipper detailing (above, left). She completed her edgy look with asymmetrical Monique Lhuillier mules, statement earrings, and a sleek topknot. Alba took a pretty-meets-sexy approach to her ensemble, dazzling in an electric blue Zac Posen strapless dress, which fit impeccably and included a peplum detail at the waist (above, right). Strappy silver heels, a matching Lee Savage clutch, and jewels from Bulgari and Chopard topped off her ensemble.

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Not one to be forgotten, Dawson strutted her stuff in a clingy leather and lace Ermanno Scervino dress that flaunted her best assets (above, left). The actress styled her winning frock with a gold Reece Hudson box clutch and simple black pumps. On the opposite side, Chung opted for a more understated but equally beautiful look in a long-sleeved Pamella, Pamella Roland plum lamé gown that was defined by cut-outs at the waist (above, right). She topped off her demure look with a high ponytail and accessorized with a fringed black clutch and Sethi Couture jewelry. Talk about one hot red carpet!

Check out all four of the stars in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For when it hits theaters Aug. 22.

