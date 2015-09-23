Jamie Chung on Why She's a "Go With The Flow" Kind of Bride

Actress Jaime Chung might be only a few weeks away from walking gown the aisle, but there are no bridezilla demands here. "I'm a go-with-the-flow type of bride," says Chung, who is set to marry actor Bryan Greenberg in late-October.

The not-so-secret reason for her calm? An A-list wedding planner, of course. "My planner is Lisa Vorce, who did the gorgeous wedding of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend," she says. "She clearly knows what she's doing, so I don't have to get too crazy about the details!"

And if she does get a little stressed, it's nothing that some quality time with her besties can't remedy. Most recently, Chung and her bridesmaids jetted off to Mexico for her bachelorette party. "It was pure joy to have all of my close girlfriends together," she says. "We had so much fun spending time together swimming, drinking tequila, and eating amazing food. I told Bryan we were crazy, but really we were just day drinking."

The most scandalous thing they did? Jumping off a dock when they weren't supposed to, as she documented on Instagram (above). "I have the funniest friends," she says. "When we get together we are all like fourteen-year-olds." Sounds like the wedding is going to be a blast!

