Yes, Jaden Smith Carried His Own Dreadlocks at The Met Gala

Jaden Smith just carried the best accessory to the 2017 Met Gala: his own ‘do!

The 18-year-old son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith hit up the annual event on New York’s Upper East Side carrying his own dreadlocks in his right hand. Just last month, dad Will chopped off his son’s hair, sharing a series of photos post-shear. The infamous locks seemed to have survived the journey to New York, making the ultimate red carpet debut at one of fashion’s biggest nights.

But wait, there’s more. Jaden, brave young thing that he is, took his accessory game further, flashing a smile and exposing shiny grills for all to see. With all the confidence in the world, why wouldn’t he be happy tonight?

The young actor is currently filming his new movie, “Life in a Year,” with Cara Delevingne in Canada.