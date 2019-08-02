Bachelor Nation’s Jade and Tanner Let Fans Help Pick Their Second Baby’s Name

One of Bachelor Nation’s most popular couples just returned the love to fans in a major way: by letting them help pick their baby’s name.

Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their second child on Monday, July 29, though they didn’t announce the name of their baby boy until later that week. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jade revealed that their child was named Brooks Easton Tolbert, weighing in at 7lbs 9oz at the time of his birth.

For fans who follow the Tolberts on Instagram, the name isn’t entirely a surprise. In the days leading up to Brooks’s birth, Jade posted a series of polls where her followers could vote on potential names for their newest “Tiny Tolbert.” Among the contenders were Lance, Caden, Reed, and, of course, Brooks and Easton.

In an interview with E! News, Tanner said that the couple liked “B” and “R” names the most, but ultimately, the final decision would be up to his wife. “Since she's the one that pushed him out, she can decide between those two names,” he reasoned. Seems fair to us!

Allowing fans be a part of this huge decision wasn’t the only memorable detail of Brooks’s birth; as Bachelor host Christ Harrison put it, Jade had “the most dramatic delivery ever.” The baby boy arrived so quickly that the couple didn't have time to get to the hospital, leaving Jade to give birth on the floor of their walk-in closet.

“It’s surreal. I’m still having trouble processing it,” Jade said in an interview with People, explaining that her water broke on Monday night (as she and Tanner were watching The Bachelorette finale). “I thought I was going to get in the bath and then we’d go…. But then I got out of the tub and my contractions were so intense I couldn’t even keep on top of them.”

Ultimately, the couple realized that their baby wasn’t going to wait. With the help of paramedics and Tanner’s mom, their healthy baby arrived right there in the Tolberts’ home. “I mentally kind of lost it at one point,” Jade told People of the entire ordeal. “But luckily, I had a really great team behind me. They were my strength in the moment. And it just feels so right to have our son here. It feels like he’s been a part of our family forever.”

Jade and Tanner met on the set of 2015’s Bachelor in Paradise. They tied the knot in January 2016 in a televised Valentine’s Day special celebrating The Bachelor’s 20th season. They welcomed their first daughter, Emerson Avery, in August 2017.