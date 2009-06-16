Jada Pinkett Smith's Sexy New Scent

She's been married over ten years, but Jada Pinkett Smith still knows how to spice things up. The Hawthorne star recently picked up a bottle of Escentric Molecules's Molecule 01, a heady sandalwood scent created by indie perfumer Geza Schoen. The velvety wood note, is said to be highly sensitive to body chemistry. As Pinkett Smith and husband Will already share an electric connection, this sounds downright dangerous!

• Escentric Molecules Molecule 01, $135; at luckyscent.com.

—Roopika Malhotra

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter