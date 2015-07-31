Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Look Identical in This Sweet Snap

Jennifer Davis
Jul 31, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Jada Pinkett Smith and her teenage daughter Willow Smith definitely share some great genes.

This week the 43-year-old actress shared a photo on Facebook of the two of them relaxing together on the couch, and we did a double take. "That beautiful moment when you realize your teenage daughter actually still likes you and really enjoys hanging with you #gratitude," she captioned the snap (below).

Facebook/Jada Pinkett Smith

With their big smiles and identical features, these two just cemented their look-alike status. 

