Jada Pinkett Smith and Daughter Willow Look Identical in This Sweet Snap

Landov feed for EW
Jada Pinkett Smith and her teenage daughter Willow Smith definitely share some great genes.
This week the 43-year-old actress shared a photo on Facebook of the two of them relaxing together on the couch, and we did a double take. "That beautiful moment when you realize your teenage daughter actually still likes you and really enjoys hanging with you #gratitude," she captioned the snap (below).
Facebook/Jada Pinkett Smith
With their big smiles and identical features, these two just cemented their look-alike status.
RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Played Rock, Paper, Scissors, Pie with Jimmy Fallon
Related Video: How to Get a Body Like Jennifer Lopez