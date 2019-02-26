Jada Pinkett Smith Just Got so Real About the Fantasies of Marriage

Never one to hold back about her relationship, Jada Pinkett Smith got raw in a new interview on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. She, along with guests Justin Baldoni (from Jane the Virgin) and rapper Wale, discussed how being together for more than two decades has shifted her view of marriage. It's gone from being a fantasy to a harsh reality.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jada says that she came into her relationship with Will Smith with some baggage and that her expectations of him and of marriage, in general, may have been unrealistic.

"Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deteriorating and dissolving of fantasies," she told Wale. "You right now, have in your mind, your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she will be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one. The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out, to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends."

Image zoom Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images

She also added that there have been multiple times that both she and Will thought about walking away from the marriage entirely. But even though those feelings were mutual, Jada adds that the struggles have only made them stronger. Part of that process involved redefining what marriage means to them. It's not the way most people look at it. In fact, they don't even call it a marriage, Jada explains that they call it a "life partnership."

"There have been several occasions where you just had enough and you want to leave and I just couldn’t. Or Will just couldn't," she noted. "Because we knew this was what was meant to be — this partnership. No matter what the form is. We had to redefine it. We don't call ourselves married anymore. We’re in a life partnership."

The unconventional methods are working for them. Jada went on to explain that this is the very first year that she can truly say that she's happy with her life, relationship and all. She wants viewers to know that it can take a long time to find what works, calling the entire process a journey that she and Will have gone on together.

"At the end of the day, to know that you have another person that can love you for all that you are [...] Will has loved me through the worst of myself," she noted. "And I have done the same. When somebody can love you in that way, it makes your faith in the world come together. I am 47 years old and I want you to know, that this is probably the first year of my life that I can say, 'I am happy,' because that’s how long the journey has been."