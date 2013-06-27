Jada Pinkett Smith Cut Her Hair! Check Out Her Angular Crop

Jada Pinkett Smith ditched her long layers for an asymmetrical cut! Yesterday, the star took to Facebook to unveil her angular style with ombre highlights. Smith is no stranger to the occasional hair change -- although she has worn her strands long for years, her iconic '90s-era pixie still serves as inspiration, and the actress experimented with bolder hues of the color spectrum before that. "When I had pink hair and wore tons of earrings, my mother never said I couldn't go out looking like that," she told InStyle previously. "I thank my mom for that support, and now I try to give my kids the same freedom she gave me." Judging from her daughter Willow's fun hairstyles and edgy sartorial choices, we're thinking good style must run in the family.

