Jada Pinkett Smith's Photo of Young Jaden and Willow Will Never Get Old

Social media has intensified the levels of nostalgia in the country to an all-time high and even Jada Pinkett Smith is not immune. On Tuesday she used one of her social media posts to gush about son and daughter Jaden and Willow's cuteness.

"Vampire Princess Willow and Jaden," she captioned a picture of the cool sibling duo as kids.

In it, fashionista Willow is dressed up in a costume while Jaden makes a fierce face (that we've definitely seen in his past as the Karate Kid). "Mommy moments never get old," Pinkett Smith continued in the inscription. So sweet!

Vampire Princess Willow and Jaden. Mommy moments never get old💫 pic.twitter.com/6OIxW6BWiG — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 15, 2017

Jaden and Willow love a throwback themselves and have frequently posted pictures from when they were younger.

Batman A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Me ranting to the world about the lack of awareness lol <> A post shared by ≠GWEELOS≠ (@willowsmith) on May 18, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Clearly, the love for a flashback moment runs in the family. We're also looking forward to the new memories the Smiths create with fashion month right around the corner.