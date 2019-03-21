Jada Pinkett Smith Just Brought Back Her ‘90s Hairstyle

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

There's no denying it: '90s fashion and beauty trends have made a strong resurgence. All your friends wearing slip dresses, barrettes, and tiny sunglasses can vouch, but Jada Pinkett Smith is here to bring her own favorite '90s trend back in action: her blonde pixie cut.

"When that Sandy blonde drip you use to rock in the 90's still goes hard," she captioned a selfie of her new hairstyle.

While Smith has been wearing blonde highlights in her long, layered, asymmetrical pixie for quite some time, this is the first time in years (like, since around 1998!) that we've seen her as a full-on blonde. The color is also nearly identical to the blonde shade that her son, Jaden Smith, has made his signature.

Smith is just one of many celebrities who have debuted new hair colors over the past few weeks, as as the season officially switches to spring, you can expect even more. Channing Tatum is now has platinum blonde hair and a buzz cut, while Kim Kardashian played around with pastel green hair. Of course, there is one clear trend that's forming, and that's the chocolate brown blunt bob.

Will blonde pixie cuts join the ranks of must-try spring trends? It's definitely a possibility.