Jada Pinkett Smith's Long, Platinum Blonde Braid Was The Star of Will's Birthday Party 

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith has never been one to shy away from bold hairstyles. From pixie cuts, to long, flowy hair with bangs, and bobs, the star has nailed every single look she's tried out over the years. But the style she wore to husband Will Smith's 51st birthday party might just be her best yet.

Draped in a shimmery gold pantsuit and matching bra, Jada opted to use her box braids to create a waist-length platinum blonde plait, which matched her outfit perfectly.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Just Brought Back Her '90s Hairstyle

Image zoom Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The actress first debuted her blonde box braids on Instagram back in August, and has been proving just how versatile the look is ever since. Since braiding her hair, she's worn it down for a promotional video for her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, and most recently styled it into a high bun for the premiere of Angel Has Fallen in Los Angeles back in August.

VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Willow Smith Looks Just Like Her Mom Jada in This Side-by-Side Throwback

It's wonderful to see Pinkett Smith having so much fun with her look since she announced that she was undergoing steroid treatment for hair loss back in 2018. We can't wait to see what style she'll be debuting next.