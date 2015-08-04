Jada Pinkett Smith Flaunts Her Toned Tummy in a Teeny Tiny Bikini

Jada Pinkett Smith looked better than ever as she hit the sandy shores in Hawaii. Her trip to the beach wasn't just to take a dip in the ocean, Smith enjoyed the scenery and opted to squeeze in some light cardio, which is probably a big part of her regimen to maintain that unbelievable shape. For her workout on the beach, the mother of two wore a triangle string bikini (Emilio Pucci, $425; net-a-porter.com) that featured an abstract print in shades of purple and orange. She skipped the accessories and only carried her phone and headphones plugged in her ears.

Smith has had an awesome summer; earlier this season the actress co-starred in Magic Mike XXL. And although her male co-stars might have been given all the praise for their rock hard abs, it's clear to see that Smith's unbelievable figure is just as impressive.

PHOTOS: Celebrities in Bikinis