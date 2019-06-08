Jada Pinkett Smith Talked About "Betrayals of the Heart" With Will Smith

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith sits down with her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and a very special guest, Esther Perel, a couple's therapist. After high-profile visitors such as Jordyn Woods, that may not seem like a big deal, but Smith is giving viewers a new look into her marriage to Will Smith, all thanks to a frank conversation with Perel. People reports that the topic of divorce came up during the talk, which brought some longstanding rumors involving the Smiths' marriage back into the conversation.

"What are the alternatives to divorce?" Smith asked Perel. "Everybody thinks as soon as you find out there's been an affair, you have to get a divorce."

The Smiths have been married for over two decades. For just as long, there has been speculation about their relationship, but thanks to Red Table Talk, Jada has offered some insight into what's really happened between the two of them. The topic of divorce seemed to strike a nerve with Smith, since it's something that comes up pretty often when their marriage is mentioned.

"I'm asked a lot about, 'Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?'" Smith said. "And it’s like, 'No, but there've been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.'"

Smith's comments were in response to Perel's outlook on divorce. She explained that many people still have feelings for their partners after they've faced things such as infidelity, contempt, and neglect. Women, she said, can feel a certain pressure to get out as soon as they find out that something happened. According to her, things aren't so cut-and-dry.

"God forbid you still love the person who actually cheated on you," Perel said. "Maybe that person is a lot of things and cheated on you. It's like the shame of staying, now that you can go you’ve got to get out."

Will mentioned a similar situation back in October during one of his visits to the red table.

"I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again," he said. "We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different."

While the couple hasn't given any details on exactly what happened, it's clear they've both moved past it.