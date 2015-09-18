Celebrating Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ultra Fit Physique on Her 44th Birthday 

Birthday girl Jada Pinkett Smith does it all. She’s an actress, singer-songwriter, and businesswoman. She’s starred in several films, including The Matrix Reloaded, Scream 2, and was also the voice of Gloria, the sassy yet loveable hippo, in all three animated Madagascar films.
Not only that, but Pinkett-Smith is also a mom to two pretty cool kids, Jaden and Willow Smith. And, with all that on her plate, she still manages to keep up with her hilarious actor husband Will Smith.
Today, the actress turns 44 and we can’t help but celebrate one of her biggest accomplishments: that insanely fit physique of hers. One thing's clear: the actress has better abs than most of us ever will (…sigh).
Cheers to Pinkett-Smith, the woman who knows no limits—whether that be professionally, personally, or physically. Scroll through the images below to see some of her most memorable fit-physique moments, which are a total reminder that we should be getting our you-know-whats to the gym, ASAP.
Congrats, Jada!