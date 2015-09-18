Celebrating Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ultra Fit Physique on Her 44th Birthday 

Birthday girl Jada Pinkett Smith does it all. She’s an actress, singer-songwriter, and businesswoman. She’s starred in several films, including The Matrix Reloaded, Scream 2, and was also the voice of Gloria, the sassy yet loveable hippo, in all three animated Madagascar films.

Not only that, but Pinkett-Smith is also a mom to two pretty cool kids, Jaden and Willow Smith. And, with all that on her plate, she still manages to keep up with her hilarious actor husband Will Smith.

Today, the actress turns 44 and we can’t help but celebrate one of her biggest accomplishments: that insanely fit physique of hers. One thing's clear: the actress has better abs than most of us ever will (…sigh).

Cheers to Pinkett-Smith, the woman who knows no limits—whether that be professionally, personally, or physically. Scroll through the images below to see some of her most memorable fit-physique moments, which are a total reminder that we should be getting our you-know-whats to the gym, ASAP.

If you are happy, you can give happiness. If you don't love yourself and if you are unhappy with yourself, you can't give anything else but that. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Sep 2, 2015 at 6:58pm PDT

💙💜💙💜. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Jun 3, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT

💙. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Aug 29, 2015 at 8:00pm PDT

💙 A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Jul 18, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT

alright! @willowsmithpriv . A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Apr 20, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

😘 A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Jul 7, 2015 at 4:56am PDT

TBT'2000. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Jun 4, 2015 at 2:44pm PDT

the secret is to be happy. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Apr 12, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

💙 A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on May 26, 2015 at 12:05pm PDT

fbf. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on May 22, 2015 at 12:37pm PDT

have a nice day. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on May 9, 2015 at 12:59pm PDT

TBT. A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on May 7, 2015 at 2:43pm PDT

#comiccon A photo posted by Jada Pinkett Smith (@thejadapsmith) on Jul 30, 2014 at 8:06pm PDT

Congrats, Jada!