Who Knew Jacob Tremblay Was Such a Huge Beyoncé Fan?

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Rita Kokshanian
May 03, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

One scroll through Jacob Tremblay's Instagram and one thing becomes clear: this young actor loves to love his fellow celebs. Whether he's snapping selfies with them backstage at the Oscars or posting hysterical BTS 'grams with his co-stars, Tremblay is all about showing his Insta-appreciation. The latest star to be on the receiving end of the 9-year-old's affection? None other than Beyoncé

On Tuesday morning, Tremblay took to his feed to post a 'gram of himself wearing a Beyoncé shirt, and it's super adorable. "Beyo Self" the shirt reads, and the Room actor puts it on display while adorably posing in sunglasses at the Vancouver Airport. "See you soon Montreal! #redeyejammies #beyoself #tinyhumansboutique," he captioned the pic. 

See you soon Montreal! #redeyejammies #beyoself #tinyhumansboutique

A photo posted by Jacob Tremblay (@jacobtremblay) on

RELATED: Jacob Tremblay Is the Proud Owner of a New Puppy

Only one question remains: How long until Tremblay finally gets to snap a pic with Queen Bey herself?

