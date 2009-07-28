Jackie O's Timeless Style

Think you have Nicole Richie to thank for starting the oversized sunglasses trend? It was actually former First Lady Jacqueline Onassis, who also helped popularize colorful sheath dresses, slim-fit jeans and Manolo Blahniks. To mark what would have been her 80th birthday, The Huffington Post is taking a look back at Jackie's post-Camelot style. Follow our coverage of the current First Lady's cutting edge style and you'll see why many are referring to her as Michelle O.

