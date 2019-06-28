Jackie Kennedy's Martha's Vineyard Home Is Up for Sale

A major piece of Jackie Kennedy history is up on the auction block, but it'll take a pretty penny to snag this one. It's not letters, diamonds, or clothes, it's Kennedy's Martha’s Vineyard sanctuary, Red Gate Farm. Christie's is hosting the listing and has it on the market for $65 million, so anyone interested in this particular part of Kennedy's life should be prepared not only for the sticker shock, but also for the abundance of wildlife surrounding the private property.

Kennedy purchased the home, which is located in Aquinnah, back in 1979. Since then, Caroline Kennedy, her daughter, has worked to preserve everything and keep the property in line with the values that her mother held, especially in keeping the untamed beauty alive. The actual residence was designed by Hugh Newell Jacobsen in the traditional Cape Cod style and the landscaping has a bit of a White House connection. Bunny Mellon, who designed the White House Rose Garden, also did the grounds at Red Gate Farm. It was all completed in 1981, but has kept pretty much the same style through expansions and renovations.

"Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha's Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit. The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren," Caroline Kennedy said in a statement. "Those grandchildren are grown, so now it is time for us to follow my mother's example and create our own worlds. We hope that a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations. We are excited about the next chapter for Red Gate Farm."

Interested buyers will be interested to know that the main building spans 6,456 square feet and features a cedar-shingled home with five en-suite bedrooms, two half baths, a fully outfitted chef’s kitchen, and two offices that double as artist studios. Bonuses include three fireplaces and outdoor decks. The estate also has a two-story guest house which encompasses four bedrooms and three baths, plus a living room, kitchen, and laundry room. Tennis courts and a pool are perfect for summertime entertaining Kennedy-style and for anyone who thinks the house is stuck in the '80s, there's some solar power to take it into the future.

There's even a caretaker's house, complete with three bedrooms and a boathouse. The hunting cabin, which is actually the only building that was on the land when Jackie O. bought the 340-acre plot, is still there, too. The crown jewel may be the stretch of private beach, but there's plenty of wildlife to admire, too. It all makes for an incredible spot, whether or not you're a history buff.

"The spirit of the property is in perfect balance. The family's reverence for nature and the joy of their immersion into the natural world is reflected in every corner of this magnificent estate," Dan Conn, CEO of Christie's International Real Estate, said. "The peacefulness one feels at Red Gate Farm is a direct result of its complete privacy, the level of care and commitment shown to the land for four decades, and the deep appreciation for the enduring memories created by those fortunate enough to pass through its red gates."

Red Gate Farm is being marketed globally by Christie’s International Real Estate, with local representation by Tom LeClair and Gery Conover, agents of LandVest, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate on Martha's Vineyard.