Remembering the Late Fashion Icon Jackie Kennedy Onassis on Her Birthday

We are honoring the late, great Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis on what would have been her 87th birthday today. Americans would be hard-pressed to name anyone in the public eye—past or present—as graceful, intelligent, charming, and cherished as the former First Lady to President John F. Kennedy.

Jackie's fashion legacy is one that cannot be overstated. Her signature looks may have varied slightly by decade, but her style was one marked by classic silhouettes (sheath dresses, slim-cut pants) and spare—but impactful—accessories, including her pillbox hats, "Jackie O" sunglasses, and Hermès headscarves.

Her passing may have occurred more than 20 years ago, but her influence is still felt today, both in our hearts and in the media (including on the small screen). Jackie's timeless elegance and personal style continue to be imitated by celebrities and everyday women alike, and will likely remain a standard for the ages.

Celebrate the late Jackie Kennedy's birthday with a look back at her inimitable style.