See Jackie Kennedy's Maternity Dress That's Up for Auction

As the nanny to President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy's young children in the early 1960s, Maud Shaw had one of the most intimate looks at the iconic family. And now her collection of 79 never publicly seen candids of the couple with their children as well as Jackie's maternity dress are heading to auction.

The custom-made maternity dress (below), a "sleeveless, swinging, off-white" piece, was worn by Jackie when she was pregnant with John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1960, according to the auction house.

The First Lady gave the dress to Shaw as a gift when she visited the nanny in London following her retirement from looking after the Kennedy children.

Among the lot's items are images of Caroline Kennedy blowing out birthday candles, John Jr. walking a dog (above), Jackie having a picnic with a Caroline on the lawn (below), and the president sitting alongside Shaw. The collection will also include a signed copy of Shaw's 1966 memoir, White House Nannie: My Years with Caroline and John Kennedy Jr.

Bidding begins at $10,000 and ends at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25. Head to natedsanders.com to take part in the online auction.

