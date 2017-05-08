JFK's Only Grandson Had This to Say as He Presented Barack Obama with an Award

Twenty-four-year-old Yale grad and John F. Kennedy's only grandson Jack Schlossberg is a writer and volunteer EMT, but he remarked that he "might still be on the couch, eating Doritos, watching sports," if it wasn't for Barack Obama.

He presented the former president with the 2017 Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's May Dinner gala Sunday night, alongside his mother and former ambassador to Japan, Caroline Kennedy.

In both of their speeches, both Schlossberg and Kennedy likened Obama to JFK. Of the 35th president, the former stated, "Throughout his presidency, my grandfather made it clear that he alone could fix nothing; that he alone had no answers."

RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty

"He had the courage to plainly admit America's shortcomings, to then lay out bold plans to address those problems and to ask his fellow Americans for help in solving them—he inspired a generation to enter public service and to ask what they could do for their country," he continued. "President Barack Obama inspired me in the same way. My life changed in 2008 because a young candidate was fired up and ready to go, and he told me 'Yes we can.'"

RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty

Obama gave a rousing speech in which he gave a sweet shout-out to former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was the epitome of elegance in a one-shoulder blue gown. It was a momentous night, as former Vice President Joe Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Senator Elizabeth Warren, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and David Letterman were all in attendance. Musician James Taylor also performed during the evening.

Watch Caroline Kennedy's and Jack Schlossberg's speeches in the video above (hers starts at around 25:15 and his at 31:50).