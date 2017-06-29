Jack Pratt Looks So Much Like Mom Anna Faris Without His Glasses On

This is Jack Pratt. He’s the 4-year-old son of the beautiful and hilarious couple that is Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, and he’s freaking adorable.

I mean-I can't help it-scrolling through old photos and came across this- I want to vomit from his cuteness -but then I remember the diapers-and want to vomit all over again A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Arts and crafts with handi wipes-that's a good Hollywood Sunday @prattprattpratt A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

But if you take a look through these pictures of him on Instagram, you’ll notice one thing that he’s always wearing: His cute little round glasses. They’re basically his signature accessory.

We got crabs!!! Not pubic ones (i think) A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jul 21, 2016 at 6:21pm PDT

A big Mother's Day kiss and hug across the pond to my darling wife @annafaris and our sweet boy. I miss you both so much. I love you. Due to forced perspective in this picture Jack looks much bigger than Anna. How beautiful are they!? And the azaleas too! Richmond Park in full bloom. #happymothersday A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 14, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

So when Pratt posted a new picture of himself fishing with his son on Thursday, we almost didn’t recognize little Jack without his glasses on! The soon-to-be kindergardener looked so grown up in the sweet new photo, and we couldn’t help but notice how much the blondie looks like mom.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw!” Pratt wrote alongside the Instagram post. “4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life-long memories than fishing!”

Sounds like Jack has one hands-on dad to look up to.