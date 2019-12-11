Um, Did Jack Black Completely Forget He Was in The Holiday?
It's only one of the best Christmas movies of all time.
The holiday season is here, and for many of us, that means getting into the festive spirit by rewatching a Christmas movie masterpiece: The Holiday.
Not the case for Jack Black, though — despite the fact that he starred in it.
During an interview on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, Black was asked what his favorite Christmas movie was, to which he responded: "My favorite holiday film — it’s got to be Elf. Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park."
"You could have said your own movie," the interviewer said.
“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” Black asked, looking visibly confused. "Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!"
He then saved himself by shouting out the director of the movie: "Nancy Meyers — genius."
Since he has over 150 acting credits, we'll let this momentary lapse slide — but really, no one should ever forget about The Holiday.