Um, Did Jack Black Completely Forget He Was in The Holiday

The holiday season is here, and for many of us, that means getting into the festive spirit by rewatching a Christmas movie masterpiece: The Holiday.

Not the case for Jack Black, though — despite the fact that he starred in it.

During an interview on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Jumanji: The Next Level, Black was asked what his favorite Christmas movie was, to which he responded: "My favorite holiday film — it’s got to be Elf. Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park."

"You could have said your own movie," the interviewer said.

“Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” Black asked, looking visibly confused. "Oh, The Holiday! Obviously, The Holiday!"

Jack Black forgot he was in a holiday movie for a second there pic.twitter.com/b6KdWR1hXY — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2019

He then saved himself by shouting out the director of the movie: "Nancy Meyers — genius."

Since he has over 150 acting credits, we'll let this momentary lapse slide — but really, no one should ever forget about The Holiday.