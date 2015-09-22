J. Lo's iHeartRadio Music Festival Bodysuit Proves She's Hotter Than Ever

Fresh-faced performers like Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato may have been among the list of musicians to take the stage at this past weekend’s iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, but it was 46-year-old Jennifer Lopez who proved that when it comes to busting a move, age is nothing but a number. J.Lo commanded the audience’s attention the minute she stepped out in a skintight white body suit with strategically placed cutouts that was unmistakably fitted for her alone. Her matching lace-up nude booties also stood out.

John Shearer/Getty

For her beauty look, the star said goodbye to her usually explosive wavy locks and instead slicked her parted hair back into two braids, a look similar to the one we love to re-watch in her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video. In addition to making minor costume adjustments—a glittery New York Yankees hat here, a pair of white high-top sneakers there—Lopez graced fans with hits like “Breaking Me Down” and of course “Jenny from the Block,” during which she set down the microphone for a memorable dance medley. If this performance is any indication of what’s to come once she kicks off her 2016 Las Vegas residency, it’s sure to be a hot one.

Watch her performance of "On the Floor" here:

