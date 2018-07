Jennifer Lopez and Eva Longoria Parker gave Michelle Obama some competition for best-dressed in her very own home last night! At the White House Music Series "Fiesta Latina", both beauties brought on the glitz with Lopez in a sexy bronze minidress and Longoria Parker in a Reem Acra gilded sequin shift. The friendly style face-off didn't get in the way of everyone having fun though—just ask the Obamas who were dancing on stage at night's end.