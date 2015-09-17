J. Crew Goes Back to Basics for Spring 2016, Scores Big with Stripes

At the end of the day, J.Crew remains a brand that truly defines American fashion. It's a label that champions everyday classics with a contemporary twist—with an effortlessness that others dream of achieving. And for spring/summer 2016, the brand went back to its roots with a delivery of several time-honored pieces, namely with a print that's proven to be the most timeless of them all: stripes. (OK, and gingham and plaid too, but mostly stripes.)

The brand walked the line between traditional classic black-and-white (think: nautical) and glitzy colorful stripes that, in true J.Crew fashion, were happily rendered in sequined versions. Other zealous use of stripes included bold lines against plaid off-shoulder tops with matching pants, threadbare-striped trenches layered over striped button-downs, rosy rugby-striped tees with sequined striped Bermudas, and pretty pastel lined knits mixed with gingham pants.

"We like to think J.Crew style should defy time and trends," says Jenna Lyons, J.Crew president and executive creative director (and everyone's girl crush), who highlighted stripes and "casual-ized" sequins as part of the brand's DNA. "With J.Crew style, the one common element is timelessness. It is at once familiar and made fresh by changing the context."

With footwear partnerships with equally classic brands, like Dr. Scholl's, SeaVees, and New Balance, Lyons's statement couldn't be any more true. Take a look at all the J.Crew iterations on stripes, below.

