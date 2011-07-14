Ivanka Trump's New Bracelet Inspired by Snow Flower and the Secret Fan

Ivanka Trump was so inspired by the story of friendship in the new movie Snow Flower and the Secret Fan—in theaters tomorrow—she decided to create a limited-edition friendship bracelet for her fine jewelry collection. Even better, she teamed up with her own bestie and the film’s producer Wendi Murdoch to create the accessory. “The classic tale of the eternal connection between female best friends inspired Wendi and I to create something to capture the spirit of this unique relationship,” Trump told InStyle.com (the mom-to-be wore it to the film's New York premiere last night). The cuff comes in both black and white resin and features art deco fans at both ends (since a fan was a part of the way the friends communicated in the movie) accented by diamonds set in 18k white gold. Our favorite part, however, is the interior, which features an engraving of the Chinese character 友, which means friendship. The bracelet is available for $650 at IvankaTrump.com and Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry boutiques.

PLUS! Check out the film's star Li Bing Bing on page 212 of August's InStyle issue!

