Ivanka Trump's Matrimonial Must-Haves

The countdown to the October 25th wedding of real estate mogul/jewelry designer (and daughter of Donald) Ivanka Trump to newspaper publisher Jared Kushner has begun. This weekend, the New York Times revealed three of the couple's wedding registries, which include a Water Lily bowl from Crate & Barrel, a KitchenAid Artisan Stand mixer from Williams Sonoma and sterling silver picture frames from Tiffany. ("yes, I registered for a spatula...but is that really news worthy?" Ivanka Tweeted after reading the story in her Sunday paper.) Instead of managing several registries you can use myregistry.com, where you can choose items from any online store to add to one centralized wedding wish list. The perfect one-stop shopping resource for the bride-to-be who needs silverware and stilettos.