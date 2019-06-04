Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Had Very Different Interpretations of White Tie
The first daughters pushed the dress code to opposite ends of the spectrum.
Donald Trump capped off the first day of his state visit to the U.K. on Monday with a banquet at Buckingham Palace, aka the fanciest event one can possibly attend — eat your heart out, Met Gala!
The dress code is White Tie (Black Tie’s more sophisticated big sis’), meaning men are required to wear a black tailcoat, waistcoat, and the eponymous white bowtie, and women are expected to don a full ballgown.
Of course, it’s not a wash n’ go situation — in addition to a princess-y dress, a certain polish is presumed. Most women opt to wear their hair up and accessorize with appropriate jewelry and handbags.
In the case of a banquet at Buckingham Palace, wherein guests are hobnobbing with legitimate royalty, you’ll see the occasional tiara (hi, Kate), and more often than not, opera-length white gloves.
Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, all donned gloves for the occasion, while Ivanka took a more casual route, arriving at the banquet in an embellished baby blue shirt-gown hybrid from American designer Carolina Herrera.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Wore an Edgy Princess Gown to Meet the Trumps
Twitter was quick to criticize the First Daughter’s look for its lack of formality:
Meanwhile, Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, reached the opposite end of the spectrum with her maroon gown from British designer Suzie Turner. The 25-year-old accessorized with gloves, an overwhelming Asprey diamond necklace, Asprey chandelier earrings, and even a pair of matching barrettes.
The half-sisters may be blood, but they certainly have different style.