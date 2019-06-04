Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Had Very Different Interpretations of White Tie

Donald Trump capped off the first day of his state visit to the U.K. on Monday with a banquet at Buckingham Palace, aka the fanciest event one can possibly attend — eat your heart out, Met Gala!

The dress code is White Tie (Black Tie’s more sophisticated big sis’), meaning men are required to wear a black tailcoat, waistcoat, and the eponymous white bowtie, and women are expected to don a full ballgown.

Of course, it’s not a wash n’ go situation — in addition to a princess-y dress, a certain polish is presumed. Most women opt to wear their hair up and accessorize with appropriate jewelry and handbags.

In the case of a banquet at Buckingham Palace, wherein guests are hobnobbing with legitimate royalty, you’ll see the occasional tiara (hi, Kate), and more often than not, opera-length white gloves.

Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, all donned gloves for the occasion, while Ivanka took a more casual route, arriving at the banquet in an embellished baby blue shirt-gown hybrid from American designer Carolina Herrera.

Image zoom ivankatrump/Twitter

Twitter was quick to criticize the First Daughter’s look for its lack of formality:

OMG the dress on Ivanka. It has 50's style sleeves and a very casual vibe. WTF was she thinking ?! — Granite State Resister (@NHResister) June 4, 2019

Why is Ivanka Trump wearing a obvious blue dress to a formal black tie dinner. 😳 #TrumpUKVisit — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) June 3, 2019

Somebody please explain to me how Ivanka Trump having all that money and access went to the UK State dinner whatever lookin like a genuine Stepford wife? Who in the hell puts a collar like that on a formal dress?! I wanna fight. — itty bitty beanie queenie (@notcapmorgan) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, reached the opposite end of the spectrum with her maroon gown from British designer Suzie Turner. The 25-year-old accessorized with gloves, an overwhelming Asprey diamond necklace, Asprey chandelier earrings, and even a pair of matching barrettes.

Image zoom ivankatrump/Instagram

The half-sisters may be blood, but they certainly have different style.