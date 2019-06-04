Ivanka and Tiffany Trump Had Very Different Interpretations of White Tie

The first daughters pushed the dress code to opposite ends of the spectrum. 

By Isabel Jones
Updated: Jun 04, 2019 @ 12:47 pm
Donald Trump capped off the first day of his state visit to the U.K. on Monday with a banquet at Buckingham Palace, aka the fanciest event one can possibly attend — eat your heart out, Met Gala!

The dress code is White Tie (Black Tie’s more sophisticated big sis’), meaning men are required to wear a black tailcoat, waistcoat, and the eponymous white bowtie, and women are expected to don a full ballgown.

Of course, it’s not a wash n’ go situation — in addition to a princess-y dress, a certain polish is presumed. Most women opt to wear their hair up and accessorize with appropriate jewelry and handbags.

In the case of a banquet at Buckingham Palace, wherein guests are hobnobbing with legitimate royalty, you’ll see the occasional tiara (hi, Kate), and more often than not, opera-length white gloves.

Melania Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, all donned gloves for the occasion, while Ivanka took a more casual route, arriving at the banquet in an embellished baby blue shirt-gown hybrid from American designer Carolina Herrera.

Twitter was quick to criticize the First Daughter’s look for its lack of formality:

Meanwhile, Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, reached the opposite end of the spectrum with her maroon gown from British designer Suzie Turner. The 25-year-old accessorized with gloves, an overwhelming Asprey diamond necklace, Asprey chandelier earrings, and even a pair of matching barrettes.

The half-sisters may be blood, but they certainly have different style.

