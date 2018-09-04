Ivanka Trump Reportedly Got Into a Screaming Match with Steve Bannon over Her White House Title

It appears that even within the White House walls, there was some initial confusion over Ivanka Trump's role in her father's administration.

According to CNN's excerpt from Fear: Trump in the White House, a new exposé by journalist Bob Woodward (of Watergate fame), former chief of staff Steve Bannon butted heads with President Trump's eldest daughter over her title.

In an expletive filled shouting match during a staff meeting, Bannon allegedly berated Ivanka, yelling, "You're nothing but a fucking staffer!" adding, "You walk around this place and act like you're in charge, and you're not. You're on staff!" Um, definitely an HR violation, yes?

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Ivanka retorted, "I'm not a staffer! ... I'll never be a staffer. I'm the first daughter and I'm never going to be a staffer!" Ivanka's official title is First Daughter and White House advisor. According to statement issued by the White House in 2017, she is an unpaid employee. “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees," she said.

The drama is just one of many revelatory nuggets from Woodward's work. We've also learned that the president apparently orders print outs of his tweets in order to analyze which are the most popular (no word on why they need to be printed out first before data is collected, but hey, this is the man that rips up papers that then have to be taped back together, so), and also considered himself the "Ernest Hemingway" of the social media platform before it upped its character count from 140 to 280.

He also allegedly insulted former New York mayor and his current counsel, Rudy Giuliani, to his face with the most Trumpian of insults. "Rudy, you're a baby," he said after the Access Hollywood tape was leaked. "I've never seen a worse defense of me in my life. They took your diaper off right there. You're like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?"

Ladies and gentlemen, the president.