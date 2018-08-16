Here's How Ivanka Trump Reacted to SNL's "Complicit" Parody Perfume Ad

Saturday Night Live made waves in March 2017 when they aired a parody perfume ad for “Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this — but won’t,” targeting first daughter Ivanka Trump and her involvement in Donald Trump’s presidency.

One month later, Ivanka, 36, addressed claims that she was “complicit” in her father’s political agenda, telling CBS News, "If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I'm complicit. I don't know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be."

According to the new tell-all from former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, Ivanka seemed to be obsessed with the skit and its depiction of her.

“At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was,” Manigault Newman writes in Unhinged. “We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.”

The popular digital short featured Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka and even included a cameo from Alec Baldwin (as Donald). “She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s … complicit,” the narrator says as Johansson traipses her way through a fancy cocktail party. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing. Complicit.”

Omarosa, 44, claims that the president was personally offended by the show’s portrayal of his daughter as well.

“Donald said to Ivanka, ‘Honey, you’re getting hit so hard! Why are you taking this? Just go back, run the company. I can’t protect you here. I don’t like how hard they’re hitting you,’” she writes. “He wanted Jared and Ivanka out of the White House. It hurt him when people attacked her. They were doing it to get to him, and it was working.”