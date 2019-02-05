Ivanka Trump Has Some Thoughts About the "Ivanka Vacuuming" Installation

Ivanka Trump is the talk of the D.C. art world — or at least the performance art piece modeled in her likeness is.

“Ivanka Vacuuming” opened on Friday at the Flashpoint Gallery, and its name really says it all. The installation, designed by artist Jennifer Rubell, involves a blonde woman in a pink dress and heels vacuuming a hot pink carpet. Viewers are encouraged to throw crumbs in her direction, and the First Daughter-esque figure will quickly vacuum them up.



Jennifer Rubell's performance-art piece 'Ivanka Vacuuming' opens at Flashpoint Gallery tonight. Members of the public are invited to throw crumbs for "Ivanka" to vacuum up. There is a livestream. https://t.co/XGvv8ay1kR pic.twitter.com/urd3MWvIqN — Amanda Kolson Hurley (@amandakhurley) February 1, 2019

Touted as “simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing,” the message behind “Ivanka Vacuuming” is hardly black and white — though the President’s Senior adviser would apparently beg to differ. Trump herself responded to the exhibition in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter.”

Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter. https://t.co/MFri4xKhNI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2019

Ironically, Trump echoes the sentiment of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s famous line: “There’s a special place in hell for women who do not help other women.” (Taylor Swift’s a fan, too). Albright last recited this quote on Hillary Clinton’s campaign trail in early 2016 — and, well, as you know, Clinton isn’t a woman who was exactly bolstered by Ivanka.

The D.C. exhibit will run until Feb. 17, with a daily livestream from 6-8 p.m. ET.