Ivanka Trump Shares Her First Official Photo as a Family of Five

Now that’s one handsome family.

Nearly one month after giving birth to her third child, Theodore James Kushner, Ivanka Trump gifted us all with the ultimate life update Monday morning by sharing the first official photo of the newborn with his entire happy family on Instagram. In the too-cute shot, Trump rocks a white printed dress with standout turquoise pumps as she holds the sleeping cutie, who sports a comfy-looking white onesie. The 34-year-old entrepreneur is seated next to husband Jared Kusher—look at that winning smile!—and her other two children: Arabella Rose, 4, and Joseph Frederick, 2.

For the photo session, it seems that the family followed mommy’s dressed-up fashion M.O. Little Arabella rocks a sleeveless white floral dress with sensible shoes, while Joseph took cues from dad in a black suit jacket and dapper shoes. So how’s Trump handling the happy new addition? In 2014, the beauty spoke to People and revealed exactly how she manages to balance it all. “Now I am familiar with timing and balance as well as bathing, diapers, and how to hold a baby without fear of an accident. I feel like I am now a pro,” she told People then.

Now, it appears the busy bee working mom is handling the arrival of Theodore just fine, still taking her eldest son to work, and sharing adorable images of the family’s at-home and weekend rituals.

Quick construction site visit with Joseph! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 14, 2016 at 11:00am PDT

Sweet babies! A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 16, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

Arabella can't wait to rock these cute pink sandals! They're new at #Bloomingdales. @liketoknow.it www.liketk.it/2jNwU #liketkit #GirlsStyle #MommyandMe #MiniMe A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 13, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

My boys... ❤️ A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:15pm PDT

Keep the adorable pics coming, Ivanka.