Ivanka Trump and Serena Williams's Husband Got Together to Talk About Babies

Ivanka Trump and Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, met on Tuesday at the White House to discuss an issue close to the Reddit co-founder's heart: paid family leave.

According to Bloomberg, they met during Ohanian's visit to D.C., where he was lobbying for federal legislation that would provide additional paid leave to mothers and fathers after the birth of a child. Ohanian has been outspoken about paid family leave, and has said that he became passionate about the issue after the 2017 birth of his and Williams's daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"I applaud Mr. Ohanian’s advocacy for Paid Family Leave, for both mothers and fathers, an issue that has been of utmost importance to me and this administration," Ivanka said in a statement to Bloomberg. "Working families across the Country need Paid Family Leave and we’ve developed strong bipartisan support and momentum in Congress on this issue over the past three years."

During his trip, Ohanian met with several members of Congress to discuss the issue, including Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Ohanian told The Hill that after Williams experienced birth complications while delivering their daughter, “it meant the world” that he was able to take that time to be with his family.

"There was nowhere else in the world I would rather have been than supporting my family," he said. “It was during that time that I realized, and it really sunk in, how many people don’t have that privilege, and how I would not want any of my employees to feel that way.”