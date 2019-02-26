People Are Calling Ivanka Trump a Hypocrite over Her Latest Interview

America's first daughter, Ivanka Trump, is taking issue with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. Trump isn't focusing on the Green part, however, she's more focused on the New Deal, which includes things like federal job guarantees and universal health care.

In a new interview set to air this weekend, she says that Americans don't want to be "given" things, they want to earn them.

"I don't think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something," Trump said during the interview with Fox News. "People want to work for what they get. So, I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want."

The internet immediately took issue with the sentiment of Trump relating to people wanting to work for what they have, with many calling her a hypocrite given that her position as executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization and her current position in the White House are both jobs that she "earned" — with the little help of her father.

Even Padma Lakshmi chimed in, noting that "'pulling yourself up by your bootstraps' is, and has always been, a conservative fairytale." The irony of someone like Ivanka speaking about income disparity when she's never been on disability, worked two jobs, struggled financially, or earned only minimum wage wasn't lost on the internet.

Actually a lot of people would like a fair living wage & financial security for their families. "Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps" is, and has always been, a conservative fairytale meant to keep the working class down and allow the rich to keep profiting off of them. https://t.co/7ecztvyag0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 26, 2019

The daughter of a billionaire who was given a job she has no qualifications for thinks Americans want to work for what they get. https://t.co/R3D9izzvzT — katie rosman (@katierosman) February 26, 2019

Ivanka debuts as admin spokesperson for rugged individualism: "I don't think most Americans want to be given something. People want to work for what they get." pic.twitter.com/RerMUQ7aIj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 26, 2019

there's something ironic about ivanka trump discussing the importance of hard work. but i can't quite put my finger on it....... — mark (@kept_simple) February 26, 2019

When life gives you lemonade, sell it to the staff.



Ivanka Trump on working for what you get, from “The Trump Card,” 2009: pic.twitter.com/E53xQESd40 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 26, 2019

Ivanka Trump told Fox News that "a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want."



According to the Pew Research Center, 58% of Americans support raising the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25/hour, to $15/hour. pic.twitter.com/0qYT6Vf5To — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 26, 2019

Ivanka Trump is of course the very first name that comes to mind when you try and think of prominent people who have ‘worked for what they got’ in life. https://t.co/AF3R54PwQy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 26, 2019

Another point of contention: While she was running her now-defunct fashion label, Trump was oft criticized for utilizing factories which did not pay workers a livable wage. The Guardian spoke to employees at an Indonesian factory in 2017, some of whom reported that they were paid as little as $173 per month. Around the same time, The Washington Post reported in that in China, factory workers at a facility which produced Ivanka Trump goods were paid between $255-$283 per month, which is below minimum wage in some parts of China.

Workers at an Indonesian factory making Ivanka Trump clothing told us they were paid $68 for 24 days of work, far below the local minimum wage: https://t.co/bX47XoI22H.



Chinese workers in Ivanka-producing factories were paid as little as $1 an hour: https://t.co/JYA5ipCWoA https://t.co/y6SBf86L2w — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) February 26, 2019

Just last week, Trump visited the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where she touted the importance of female economic empowerment as a "smart defense" measure in "both Germany and around the world." We wonder if she's changed her tune since last year, when her namesake company utilized factories that paid a barely-livable wage to its workers in Asia?

Trump's statement about Americans' desire to work seemed to underline the perception that she's out of touch with what's going on outside of the Trump bubble. Thanks to her own job security, owed to the supposed idea that she's got a job with the Trump Organization no matter what, she can't see that others would like the same.