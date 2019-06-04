This Creepy Photo of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Is Inspiring Horror Film Memes

Donald Trump's state visit to the U.K. kicked off on Monday with a visit to Buckingham Palace and a state banquet, with all of his adult children in attendance. As Queen Elizabeth gave the Trumps a tour of the Palace (and was reportedly subjected to the president's gift-giving gaffe), his eldest daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were photographed looking out of a window — and the resulting photo almost instantly became a meme.

As unremarkable as a photo of Ivanka and Jared looking out of a window might seem, for plenty of Twitter users, it looked like something out of a horror movie, and drew comparisons to everything from The Shining to The Others.

this still from "Get Out 2" is terrifying pic.twitter.com/9gJpTmnIrR — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 4, 2019

The new Omen movie looks lit pic.twitter.com/wfVMHPlGcb — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2019

Jared and Ivanka look like the child ghosts from The Others. pic.twitter.com/OpoucuWBWd — Pete Stegemeyer (@itspeterj) June 4, 2019

Flowers in the Attic. pic.twitter.com/2vLFarWWdI — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 3, 2019

Everybody keeps tweeting the window picture of Ivanka and Jared and all I can think of is this. pic.twitter.com/aXXz107xph — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 4, 2019

Children of the corn but they’re stupid https://t.co/kkKnHrggJI — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 3, 2019

if you made a wes anderson movie even whiter this is what it would look like pic.twitter.com/9NIPuAYUmN — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) June 3, 2019

A cinematic scene, indeed.

The Trumps are in the U.K. through Wednesday, and are spending their state visit meeting with members of the royal family (sans Meghan Markle) as well as Prime Minister Theresa May.

On Tuesday, thousands of protestors took to the street to decry the president's visit, flying a giant blimp in the likeness of Trump as an orange baby.

"Trump baby' blimp is inflated in London's Parliament Square as demonstrators gather to protest the president's U.K. state visit. https://t.co/WfohYIMOHV pic.twitter.com/SEYVxyj1tS — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2019

On Tuesday evening, the president and first lady are expected to host a return dinner before heading back to the U.S. the next day.