Is It Inappropriate to Ask Ivanka Trump About the President’s Sexual Assault Allegations?

Ivanka Trump is a walking contradiction. The First Daughter has a formal White House position but seemingly disregards the role when it serves her.

When asked about gun control and proposed changes to government policy, Ivanka (a government employee as a special assistant to her father, President Donald Trump) was happy to weigh in. But when a journalist brought up sexual assault allegations against her father, she refused to act as a White House official and, instead, played the daughter card.

The question came up during an NBC News interview as she represented the Trump administration at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where she was reportedly “treated like a president” upon arrival. When NBC's Peter Alexander asked her, “Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?" Ivanka responded that it’s unseemly to ask a daughter about her father’s alleged crimes.

“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it,” she said in the interview, which aired on the Today show Monday. “I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father. I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

What she didn’t seem to think was inappropriate was commenting on gun control and the president’s controversial proposal of arming teachers with guns. “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but is an idea that needs to be discussed,” she told Today.