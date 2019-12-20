This Was Ivanka Trump's First Tweet After Her Father's Impeachment
Out of sight, out of mind.
While the country was tuned into the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, most members of the Trump family were decidedly silent on the issue — at least on social media. And while many expected a word or two from the often-vocal first daughter Ivanka Trump, her first post-impeachment statement had nothing to do with the historic vote. The White House senior adviser posted two photos from the Oval Office with no mention of the proceedings or the votes.
On Twitter, Ivanka posted about programs that she worked on to help low-income students apply for college and funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. She posted two photos from the Oval Office with no mention of the proceedings or the votes.
Despite her role in the White House as Advisor to the President, this isn't the first time that Ivanka Trump has completely ignored issues pertaining to her father. According to Elite Daily, after the Mueller report was released, she tweeted about her trip to the Ivory Coast and actually took a vacation. When the President was accused of racism, she didn't mention it at all. The day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi initially announced the impeachment inquiry, Ivanka simply posted a snapshot of President Trump to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Thank you, Mr. President!"The one time she did speak of the impeachment ended up in a gaffe. She falsely attributed a quote to Alexis de Tocqueville, but Twitter was quick to correct her.
The statement was actually from John Innes Clark's American Constitutional Law, written in defense of Andrew Jackson.