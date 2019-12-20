This Was Ivanka Trump's First Tweet After Her Father's Impeachment

While the country was tuned into the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, most members of the Trump family were decidedly silent on the issue — at least on social media. And while many expected a word or two from the often-vocal first daughter Ivanka Trump, her first post-impeachment statement had nothing to do with the historic vote. The White House senior adviser posted two photos from the Oval Office with no mention of the proceedings or the votes.

On Twitter, Ivanka posted about programs that she worked on to help low-income students apply for college and funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. She posted two photos from the Oval Office with no mention of the proceedings or the votes.

I am proud to have worked with President Trump and Congress to secure PERMANENT funding for Historically Black Colleges and Minority Serving Institutions.



The Future Act also simplifies #FAFSA for the 20 million American families who fill it out each year. pic.twitter.com/RPLQINQOBx — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 19, 2019

Image zoom MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/Getty Images

Despite her role in the White House as Advisor to the President, this isn't the first time that Ivanka Trump has completely ignored issues pertaining to her father. According to Elite Daily, after the Mueller report was released, she tweeted about her trip to the Ivory Coast and actually took a vacation. When the President was accused of racism, she didn't mention it at all. The day after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi initially announced the impeachment inquiry, Ivanka simply posted a snapshot of President Trump to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Thank you, Mr. President!"The one time she did speak of the impeachment ended up in a gaffe. She falsely attributed a quote to Alexis de Tocqueville, but Twitter was quick to correct her.

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”



Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

The statement was actually from John Innes Clark's American Constitutional Law, written in defense of Andrew Jackson.