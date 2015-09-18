Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Ivanka Trump Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots 

Ivanka Trump, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development, Trump Organization; Founder, The Ivanka Trump Collection

What is your number one must-do for someone visiting New York City?

"Go for a walk through Central Park and stop at the Met. It's the best way to get a feel for what makes New York so special."

What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?

"My husband and I work to keep our weekends pretty unscheduled, which leaves room for spontaneity. I love low-key mornings at home, making breakfast with my kids, snuggling together in bed, and reading the papers. We also do a lot of exploring. Aside from Central Park, the DUMBO waterfront is one of my children's favorite go-tos."

What is your favorite under the radar food spot?

"It's not so under-the-radar these days, but when I'm in Brooklyn, I love to go to Frankies Spuntino or Lucali."

What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?

"I like to check out Story, which is a really cool concept shop with a seasonally rotating theme. I also love Shareen for vintage and Fivestory, a very small, tightly curated store on the Upper East Side."

When you are in need of a culture fix, what is your go-to spot?

"I love the MoMA. I also enjoy my annual date with [my daughter] Arabella and her toddler cousins to see the New York City Ballet perform at Lincoln Center."

PHOTOS: Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Stylist June Ambrose Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots