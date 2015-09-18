Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Ivanka Trump Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots 

Courtesy

Welcome to our Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C. In this series, we've recruited a stylish group of New York locals to reveal their favorite spots in the city. For more N.Y.C.-centric inspiration, head to InStyle Hearts N.Y.C. to read up on everything else that's happening in the city that never sleeps.

Caroline Vazzana
Sep 18, 2015 @ 3:15 pm

Ivanka Trump, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions & Development, Trump Organization; Founder, The Ivanka Trump Collection

What is your number one must-do for someone visiting New York City?
"Go for a walk through Central Park and stop at the Met. It's the best way to get a feel for what makes New York so special."

What is your favorite thing to do on a weekend in the city?
"My husband and I work to keep our weekends pretty unscheduled, which leaves room for spontaneity. I love low-key mornings at home, making breakfast with my kids, snuggling together in bed, and reading the papers. We also do a lot of exploring. Aside from Central Park, the DUMBO waterfront is one of my children's favorite go-tos."

What is your favorite under the radar food spot?
"It's not so under-the-radar these days, but when I'm in Brooklyn, I love to go to Frankies Spuntino or Lucali."

What is your favorite spot in the city to spend the day shopping?
"I like to check out Story, which is a really cool concept shop with a seasonally rotating theme. I also love Shareen for vintage and Fivestory, a very small, tightly curated store on the Upper East Side."

When you are in need of a culture fix, what is your go-to spot?
"I love the MoMA. I also enjoy my annual date with [my daughter] Arabella and her toddler cousins to see the New York City Ballet perform at Lincoln Center."

PHOTOS: Fashion Insiders' Guide to N.Y.C.: Stylist June Ambrose Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!