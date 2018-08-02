Ivanka Trump Now Says She Is "Vehemently Against" Family Separations 

Ivanka Trump is now speaking up about her feelings on the family separations that occurred at the U.S.-Mexico border as a a result of her father's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. The problem? She's a few months too late.

"That was a low point for me as well," Ivanka told Axios reporters on Thursday. "I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children ... I think immigration is incredibly complex as a topic, illegal immigration is incredibly complicated."

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Faces Backlash for Praising Father's Executive Order

She continued, "I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother [Ivana Trump] grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws ... we have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone."

Back in May, when the policy was first brought to the public's attention, you'll recall that Ivanka became a target for posting happy images of herself with her three kids on Instagram while migrant children whose parents were seeking asylum were being literally ripped away from the arms of their mothers.

As the crisis worsened, Ivanka was lambasted for staying silent on social media, even as the number of separated children rose into the thousands, and all four living former First Ladies condemned the actions of the Trump administration that led to the separations. Even her stepmom, First Lady Melania Trump, issued a somewhat damning statement about the contentious issue. She tweeted that she "hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform."

Only after the policy was reversed thanks to an Executive Order issued by the President (who had previously stated that there was nothing he could do about the situation, transferring the blame instead to Congress's shoulders), did Ivanka raise her voice—and she only did so to bolster her dad's "critical action."

"Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border," she wrote in a June tweet. "Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values."

In her Axios interview, she reiterated, "These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way."