Watch Ivanka Trump's Adorable Video of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Singing "Cheap Thrills"

Kelsey Glein
Oct 28, 2016 @ 7:45 pm

That's one way to get pumped up for the weekend.

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram today to post a video of her and husband Jared Kushner's daughter Arabella Rose singing Sia's hit song "Cheap Thrills," and the cute little girl is seriously on-point. In the short clip, the 5-year-old belts out the lyrics to the catchy tune practically word-for-word as she rides in the car while being filmed. She even manages to get in a few dance moves, waving her finger back and forth at one point during her performance.

"Friday night, hit the dance floor," the proud mom captioned the 'gram along with a dancing girl emoji.

But brown-haired Arabella isn't Trump's only adorable child. Earlier this week, the fashion designer and businesswoman shared a darling snap of her other two kids, 3-year-old son Joseph Frederick and 7-month-old son Theodore James, that shows them cuddling and laughing together.

It looks like this family has quite the music lover on their hands.

