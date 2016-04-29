Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Is Already a Budding Fashionista

John Lamparski/WireImage
Kelsey Glein
Apr 29, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

It looks like Ivanka Trump has one stylish little girl on her hands! The mother of three took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable photo of her daughter Arabella, and it proves her little girl is already quite the fashionista.

In the snap, the 4-year-old dons a blue and white dress that features short-sleeves and a tiered skirt. She finished off her spring-ready ensemble with perforated white ballet flats and styled her hair into a cute twisted half updo. Trump simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

❤️

A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Shares Her First Official Photo as a Family of Five

On Monday, Trump shared the first official photo of her newborn son Theodore with his entire happy family on social media, and Arabella looked equally as adorable.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!