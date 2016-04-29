Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Is Already a Budding Fashionista

It looks like Ivanka Trump has one stylish little girl on her hands! The mother of three took to Instagram yesterday to share an adorable photo of her daughter Arabella, and it proves her little girl is already quite the fashionista.

In the snap, the 4-year-old dons a blue and white dress that features short-sleeves and a tiered skirt. She finished off her spring-ready ensemble with perforated white ballet flats and styled her hair into a cute twisted half updo. Trump simply captioned the image with a heart emoji.

❤️ A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 28, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

RELATED: Ivanka Trump Shares Her First Official Photo as a Family of Five

On Monday, Trump shared the first official photo of her newborn son Theodore with his entire happy family on social media, and Arabella looked equally as adorable.