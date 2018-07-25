Ivanka Trump Just Called Karlie Kloss Her "Sister"

Karlie Kloss announced her engagement to her entrepreneur boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Tuesday, and it prompted many to wonder aloud, “Kushner? That Kushner?”

Yes, that Kushner.

Josh, 33, is the younger brother to Jared Kushner, a senior advisor and son-in-law to President Donald Trump—meaning that Jared’s wife, Ivanka, is Karlie’s fiancé’s sister-in-law. In turn, Kloss’s impending wedding to Josh will also make her Ivanka’s sister-in-law—or, as the First Daughter put it, her “sister (!!!).”

Getty Images

Trump dropped a welcoming comment in the sea of congratulatory messages flooding Kloss’s IG engagement announcement, writing: “So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

instagram/karliekloss

Though Josh and Karlie reportedly disagree with Jared and Ivanka’s political leanings, it seems the four have remained close over the years (Josh once even described Ivanka as more of a sister than a sister-in-law).

So … cue the Sister Sledge anthem?