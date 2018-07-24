The Ivanka Trump Brand Is Shutting Down

Ivanka Trump's eponymous fashion brand, first launched in 2007 as a fine jewelry label, is shutting down.

Representatives for the brand confirmed the news to InStyle on Tuesday; they stressed that the decision to shutter the business was not related to the quality or popularity of its merchandise—much of which has come under fire on multiple occasions for being a little too similar to the work of other designers—nor the heat the company has taken for the factories abroad at which the products were made.

Rather, the company blamed restrictions Ivanka reportedly imposed on the brand herself in order to avoid the appearance of ethics violations (according to the company's release) as the cause of stalled growth both domestically and abroad. (The brand has nonetheless been mired in countless controversies regarding a conflict of interest, from Ivanka wearing one of her own bracelets on a TV appearance related to her government work, to her father tweeting about her company's stockists.)

Abigail Klem, who assumed the role of President of the company after Ivanka stepped away following the 2017 inauguration, said in a statement: "We are incredibly proud of the brand we have built and the content and product we’ve developed for our customers ... We’ve seen strong sales since the brand’s inception, which continued through this year with the successful launch of our rapidly growing e-commerce business."

The statement continues, "I know that this was a very difficult decision for Ivanka and I am very grateful for the opportunity to have led such a talented and committed team. When faced with the most unique circumstances, the team displayed strength and optimism."

Ivanka Trump, who just gained a sister-in-law in fellow fashion enthusiast Karlie Kloss, also released a statement: "I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

Licensing contracts will not be renewed but will be allowed to run their course, meaning that, at least for the time being, products, like handbags and shift dresses, will continued to be sold at retailers like Dillard's and Lord & Taylor. Department stores including Nordstrom dropped the brand soon after Trump was elected, citing poor sales. However, the President took the news of Nordstrom's drop a little more personally, tweeting that the department store was acting "unfairly" towards his daughter's company.