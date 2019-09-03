Ivanka Trump Just Cut Off All of Her Hair

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has gradually been going blonder since her family entered the White House. After transitioning from honey blonde highlights to a brighter, icier tone, Trump is trying another new look: She just chopped her hair into the style of the season.

While on a visit to Colombia on September 3, Trump showed up to a meeting with female police cadets at General Santander National Police Academy in Bogota with dramatically shorter hair. The Advisor to the US President's new cut is a blunt bob that hits just below the chin. She styled it sleek and straight with a center part.

The bob, one of 2019's biggest hair trends, is a versatile look whether you work in politics or Hollywood (or both). And it's a cut that Trump's familiar with. She previously had a bob back in her modeling days. In 2005, she wore a short, above-the-chin bob with a deep side part to the Met Gala.

A major hair change can signify personal change, but it can also just be a way to start a new season fresh. Guess we'll have to wait to see what motivated this massive cut.