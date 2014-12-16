iTunes Unveils New Category Suggestions

If you're looking for a new TV show to binge watch or book to read over the holidays, iTunes has got you covered. The media library has just announced that it is launching content suggestions to help you with everything from choosing a movie to finding a gift for that tech-obsessed friend on your list. Apple has unveiled three content suggestion categories on iTunes, each featuring ideas for movies, TV shows, and books.

The pop culture category is for users who have their finger on the pulse of what's hot and new, while the millennial category is aimed at "a generation where social media dominates, an err of self confidence prevails and a new vernacular takes shape." Lastly, Gadgets, Gizmos & Geeks is "for the self-proclaimed tech geeks in your life," and promises to "stimulate their brains in a way they're sure to thank you for." Read on for the Pop Culture Junkies suggestions, and don't forget to head over to itunes.com to see what the company has in store for you!

Movies20,000 Days on EarthObvious ChildBad Turn Worse The Skeleton Twins Why Don’t You Play in Hell

TVBreaking Bad How to Get Away with Murder The Walking Dead Season 5Sons Of Anarchy Final SeasonGirls Season 3

BOOKSNeil Patrick Harris: Choose Your Own Autobiography by Neil Patrick HarrisInherent Vice by Thomas PynchonFoxcatcher by Mark SchultzThe Andy Cohen Diaries by Andy CohenA Vision of Fire by Gillian Anderson

