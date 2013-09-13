It's a Wrap! 75 Moments That Made Our Fashion Week

Image zoom Courtesy Photo(3); Imaxtree (2); Frazer Harrison/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty; Mark Von Holden/Getty

It has been one incredible week. We saw a little bit of everything, from "mad, mad zombie ladies" (Thom Browne) and a surprise bride walking the runway-as-aisle, bouquet in hand (Naeem Kahn), to beekeeper hats (The Row), salt-crystal runways (Phillip Lim) and a post-apocalyptic, bombed-out beach (Marc Jacobs). And let's not forget about the muscle cars--Fast & Furious style--at Opening Ceremony!

Take a look back with us at the highlights of spring 2014 New York Fashion Week. We think you'll be surprised at just how creative designers got this season. Click below to see every notable moment from Lincoln Center and beyond:

