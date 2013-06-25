It's Summer Sale Season! Where You Can Shop and Save

Jennifer Taylor
Jun 25, 2013 @ 5:00 pm

While summer is just getting started (beach, here we come!), retailers are already starting to wipe out their summer stock in anticipation of fall's newest threads. That's good news for bargain hunters: SALE SEASON IS ON. You'll find up to 70% off spring pieces at luxury shopping mega-site Net-a-Porter.com and Piperlime.com just launched its bi-annual Lime Tag Sale. Scroll down to see more store sales, then go forth and shop!

• Anthropologie: Up to 50% off; anthropologie.com.• Farfetch: Up to 40% off; farfetch.com.• J.Crew: 25% off your purchase using the code LOVESUMMER; jcrew.com.• Jonathan Adler: Up to 50% off; jonathanadler.com.• Kate Spade: Extra 25% off all sale items; katespade.com.• Net-a-Porter: Up to 70% off select summer styles; net-a-porter.com.• Opening Ceremony: Up to 60% off; openingceremony.us.• Piperlime: The bi-annual lime tag sale is on, with reductions of up to 60% off shoes and apparel; piperlime.com.• Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 55% off; saksfifthavenue.com.• ShopBop: Additional 25% off all sale items with code EXTRA25; shopbop.com.

