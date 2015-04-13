It's a Pitch Off! Watch This New Clip from Pitch Perfect 2

Image zoom Courtesy

We only have a little more than a month to go until the May 15 release of Pitch Perfect 2 but luckily we have a new clip from the sequel to tide us over. Last night Pitch Perfect 2 cast members Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, and Rebel Wilson presented a new preview clip of the film at the MTV Movie Awards.

In the new film the Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Wilson), and the rest of the Barden Bellas take on the world in a international acapella competition no American team has ever won. The new clip shows a very intense '90s hip-hop pitch off between the Bellas and the intimidating German team. The girls have their work cut out for them!

From the scene it looks as though the Bellas will face a bumpy road but with the usual antics. “You can expect lots of singing and lots of laughs,” Camp told InStyle last month. “The girls get a little like dirty. It’s great. It’s going to be really, really fun. Everybody sort of slipped right back into their characters because we know each other so well. We just fell right back into step, which was really, really awesome.”

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters May 15. Watch the new clip here:

