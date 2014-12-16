It's Official! Rihanna Is the New Creative Director of Puma

Rihanna has a new gig! Puma has just named the star its new creative director, where she will oversee the brand's womenswear line beginning in 2015. The fashion icon kicked off the multi-year partnership this week when she took a trip to Puma's headquarters in Germany for her first design session with the line's creative team. Rihanna will take a hands-on approach to the job, working closely on the collection to give it her signature touch.

"Signing Rihanna is a fantastic step for Puma," said the brand's chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden. "Rihanna was a natural choice for us. We’re delighted to have her as a partner, and we’re looking forward to what’s to come."

Aside from design duties, the singer will also take on the role of global brand ambassador for the sports label and front its fall 2015 ad campaign. RiRi's new role at Puma is no stretch for the style star, as this is far from her first foray into fashion. (She previously partnered with River Island, MAC, Giorgio Armani, Balmain, Gucci, and more.) We can't wait to see what she brings to the table at Puma!

